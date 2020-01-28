MVRHS students recognized in state art and writing competition

Martha’s Vineyard Reginoal High School students were recognized at the 2020 Massachusetts Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Twenty-four students won 31 awards across categories including cermaics, digital art, painting, photography, and video game design.

The six Gold Key works will be exhibited at Breed Memorial Hall at Tufts University in March, and move on to New York City for national competition, where winners will be announced March 16. MVRHS will exhibit awardwinning pieces at the high school Library Conference Room during the month of March.

Scholastic Art and Writing Award winners:

Gold Keys:

Jenna Joseph, Grade 12: Painting “Tantalus’ Temptation”

Gabriella Silva, Grade 12: Photography “Dolls”

Julianne Joseph, Grade 12: Photography “Connect”

Julianne Joseph, Grade 12: Photography “Party Favor”

Maisie Sherman, Grade 9: Photography “Shadow”

Simone Davis, Grade 12: Photography “Not Enough TV”

Silver Keys:

Adrienne Christy, Grade 9: Ceramics & Glass “Fissure #1”

Emily Wey, Grade 11: Photography “The Eyes of The Wisest”

Margaret Sykes, Grade 11: Photography “Doubt”

Olivia Schroeder, Grade 12: Photography “Dad, I’m Cold”

Simone Davis, Grade 12: Photography “Bird’s-Eye View”

Skyla Harthcock, Grade 12: Photography “Droplets’

Juan Sanchez Roa, Grade 12: Video Game Design “Escape Cove: Rise of the Machines”

Rachel Salop, Grade 11: Short Story “Take-Out Window”

Honorable Mentions:

Jenna Joseph, Grade 12: Art Portfolio “Purging the Vomitorium”

Isaac Richards, Grade 11: Ceramics & Glass “Sculpture”

Oliver Metters, Grade 12: Ceramics & Glass “Tall Textured Vase”

Silas Abrams, Grade 10: Ceramics & Glass “Sea Vessel #2”

Zander Amaral, Grade 11: Ceramics & Glass “The Blue Spittoon”

Summer Riordon, Grade 10: Digital Art “Real”

Kya Maloney, Grade 12: Painting “Cancun Shoreline”

Emily DeSouza, Grade 10: Photography “Collarbone”

Emily Weyl, Grade 11: Photography “Layers of Life”

Emily Weyl, Grade 11: Photography “Herbie the Lonely Bug”

Emily Weyl, Grade 11: Photography “Wrinkles in Time”

Hannah Murphy, Grade 9: Photography “Tea Time”

Kayleigh Bollin, Grade 10: Photography ”Aftermath of Dance Competitions”

Kinley Rinzin, Grade 9: Photography “View Of The World From Above”

Rachel Salop, Grade 11: Photography “On Your Man”

Wyatt Belisle, Grade 12: Photography “Observed in the Street”

Chloe Cywinski, Grade 11: Video Game Design “Japanese Learning Game”