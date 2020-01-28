Pam Dolby joins Edgartown ZBA

Selectmen appointed former town administrator Pam Dolby to the zoning board of appeals.

“She knows the b-laws backwards and front,” selectman Arthur Smadbeck said.

“She knows the town,” selectman Margaret Serpa added.

In other business, selectmen decided on a Michael Blanchard’s photo of a path to the Edgartown lighthouse as the next photo for its annual town report.

The winning photo was one of five submitted. The others featured South Beach, Katama farms, Downtown Edgartown during the holidays, and a painting of the late Ted Morgan.