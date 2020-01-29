A nicht to remember

1 of 9

With an overflow crowd and squealing bagpipes, the Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard kicked off its 33rd annual Burns Nicht Supper at the P.A. Club last Saturday night. Chef Tom Engley and crew served up a feast fit for a laird. With haggis, bashed neeps, finnin haddie, prime rib, and trifle, no one went home hungry. The internationally acclaimed Scottish Society Singers regaled the crowded room, while the auction and raffle replenished the society’s scholarship coffers. Fergus and Davina Porter, who hail from the homeland, delivered an authentic Immortal Memory in praise of the bard, Robert Burns. The evening wound down as Chief Bruce McNamee blessed us with “Amazing Grace” on the pipes. Phyllis Meras, one of the original Burns attendees, summed up the evening well: “Best one ever,” she told me as she walked out the door. Aye, that it was.

Highland Song

By Steve Ewing, December 2014

Feel the peace of solitude

along our burns

and on our bens

Pick the fruit of summer

from our meadows

with your friends

Drink the cool fresh bounty

deep beneath our strands

Eat our freshest harvest

reaped by Highland hands

Walk our windswept stretches

where ships have

come to grief

Stroll our heathered hillsides

let them lull you

off to sleep

Lay upon your back

as the stars hang down

on high

Stretch your fingers out

till they touch

our jet black sky

May the peace of Highland living

settle in your bones

May the lightness of your being

stir memories of your home

May you cherish our first greeting

dear as our last song

May you always feel the blessing of the Highlands

all life long

By Steve Ewing

(December 2014)