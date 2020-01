Former Martha’s Vineyard Museum director Matthew Stackpole will dive into the fascinating history of Arctic explorer Robert Bartlett at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Starting at 5 and ending at 6 pm, the discussion will feature stories on Barlett’s 16 voyages to the Arctic, including those of the Vineyarders who accompanied him. Admission to this event is $10 for museum members, and $15 for nonmembers.