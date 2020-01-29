Aquinnah: New town website

It’s that time of year when it starts to get very quiet in town. Unless you frequent the library, town hall, and selectmen meetings, you could go days without seeing a neighbor. The peace and quiet are lovely, but I could do with a little more socializing. I think it’s time for someone to do another event at the town hall so we can all see each other. Could someone start planning that, please?

In case you haven’t heard, the town has a new website. It’s very fancy — you should take a look. Go to aquinnah-ma.gov for information on everything happening in town, tax forms, and meeting schedules.

The Aquinnah library is pretty much the only thing open in town right now (aside from the Orange Peel Bakery and the Sargent Gallery, by appointment). As such, they try to make it extra-cozy. There is always free coffee and tea (and sometimes a treat), provided by the Friends of the Library. Storytime is on Thursdays at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ crafts are offered every Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. If you need any tech help, call the library at 508-645-2314 to schedule a session. Passes are available to the Boston Fine Arts Museum throughout the year. These passes reduce the admission charge from $25 to $10 for adults.

The Chilmark School is hosting its annual fundraiser this Saturday night, Feb. 1, at the Chilmark Community Center from 7 to 10 pm. Tickets are $20, at the door or from any Chilmark School parent. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will perform, and there will be many luscious desserts to eat. Let’s not forget about the silent and live auctions, where you can pick up some fabulous items and part with sums of cash, large and small.

Pathways will host its monthly Soup Social on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 pm. “We Dance!” is happening on Friday, Jan. 31, with performances by Abby Bender, Island Hip-Hop, HUMA, and DJ-Kos Dance Party. After the performances, everyone is invited to get out on the dance floor. On Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, there will be a collage workshop with Cheyanne Vandall. There will be some supplies, provided but feel free to bring your own. Tuesday, Feb. 4 is “Writing and Poetry Night,” and it will be an open read. All you writers out there, bring in some material to share with the crowd. Events at Pathways are free, doors open at 6:30 pm for the evening events, with performances beginning at 7 pm. Go to pathwaysmv.org for more information.

There are two more weeks to submit your application for the Yard’s 2020 summer internship. Here is your chance to focus on the administrative and production operations of a nonprofit arts organization, all while taking dance classes and participating in creative opportunities. The deadline is Feb. 15. Before submitting your online application, you must register for the informational webinar on Thursday, Feb. 6, at noon. Email clairepage@dancetheyard.org at least 24 hours in advance to register.

The second annual foster parent recruitment event will happen on Feb. 29 from 11 am to 2 pm. You do not need to come for the whole time, and applications will be available. Local foster parent extraordinaire Elexis Wildanger is hosting the event at her home at 3 Poplar Lane in Oak Bluffs. There is a desperate need for foster parents on Martha’s Vineyard, so please come to learn about how you could help fill that need. If you would like more information, or cannot attend the event but are interested, please contact DCF social worker Chris Russo at 508-760-0275 or Elexis at 508-326-1155.

Happy birthday to Adam Gebb, who is currently living the life down in Ecuador, but hopefully he will grace our shores this summer. He celebrates on Feb. 2. Natalie Belain has a new car — her yellow truck died, and now she has a dark blue Subaru. I’m sure I’ve passed her a bunch of times and haven’t waved because she’s not in a bright yellow truck, and I thought maybe others weren’t waving to her also, so now you know and have no excuse not to wave when she passes you.