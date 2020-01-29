Chilmark: “Eleanor and Hick”

I recently finished listening to “Eleanor and Hick” by Susan Quinn. Every political complaint by this former first lady is still echoed today, just the environmental stakes are so much greater. A fascinating and exciting read, available through our library system.

Get out your dancin’ shoes for the Chilmark School PTO Dance with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a live and silent auction to benefit the school Outing Program.

Chilmark Community Church hot suppers are on hold until Pizza Nights begin in the spring. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

The Congregational Church of West Tisbury hosts a Wednesday community supper at 5:30 pm, free. All are welcome to bring a side dish to share or not. More info at wtcongregationalchurch.org or 508-221-0314.

The Chilmark Public Library hosts an opening of artist Ksenia Meleshko’s painting exhibit, “Brave Light,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2:30 to 4:30pm. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Irene’s Afterschool Craft continues on Wednesdays at 3:30. For more info, call 508-645-3360 or go to chilmarklibrary.org. Follow our library on Facebook.

Pathways Arts’ monthly Soup Social is Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 pm; come join the conversation. On Saturday, Feb. 1, enjoy a Collage Workshop with Cheyanne Vandall from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. We Dance! on Friday, Jan. 31, includes a collaboration between choreographer and dancer Abby Bender and composer Brian Hughes, Alice Eve and Island Hip-Hop, plus HUMA Workshop with the Yard, followed by dancing for all with DJ K-OS. On Tuesday Feb. 4, the Writing and Poetry Series hosts an Open Read, all genres welcome. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org. Stop by to see the dance art exhibit, write, enjoy your lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm.

We have kids on the Island in desperate need of foster parents. If you can help keep a Vineyard kid in our community, please know the second annual Foster Parent Recruitment event is happening on leap year, Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 am to 2 pm. It will be an informative and casual get-together, with take-home information packets, applications also available. If you’d like to speak to someone about the event, please contact Dept. of Children and Families Social Worker (DCF) Chris Russo, 508-760-0275, and be sure to let local foster parent Elexis Wildanger know that you’re planning to come so they can prepare enough packets. Please call or text 508-326-1155. The event will be held in Oak Bluffs. We are particularly fortunate that the necessary DCF training will be offered on-Island. Any questions or interest are welcome. Please share.

The Yard has extended its application deadline for summer internships to Feb. 15. If you know anyone interested in focusing on the administrative and production operations of a nonprofit arts organization, all while taking dance classes and participating in creative opportunities, let them know. Applicants must participate in the Thursday, Feb. 6, noon info webinar; register by email to clairepage@dancetheyard.org. Learn more at bit.ly/YardInternships.

Are you or anyone you know looking for affordable housing? If so, Island Housing Trust is accepting applications, due by 5 pm on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, for six new homes on Greenwood Avenue in V.H. Information at bit.ly/VHhousing.

Do you have a Chilmark Chocolate story to share? So far we’ve received a couple I promise we’ll be sharing around a particularly sweet time in February. Don’t be shy, email your story to onisland@mvtimes.com.

Have a great week.