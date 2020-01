Join Professor James Hayes-Bohanan of Bridgewater State University as he leads an in-depth conversation on his travels in some of the world’s greatest coffeelands, and the relationships he formed with locals. This event takes place at the Vineyard Haven library on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 3:30 pm. Hear the story from coffee bean to coffee cup, along with the remarkably parallel story of chocolate. This event is free and open to the public.