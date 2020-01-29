Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library 

The Public Affairs Discussion Group returns to the Vineyard Haven library on Feb. 6, part of a series of discussions on domestic affairs topics to be offered at Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs libraries. According to a press release, the discussion is a civil community discourse on issues affecting the Island, the nation, and the world. At this event, Denny Agin will moderate a discussion on the U.S. electoral system, gerrymandering, voter suppression, and electoral reform.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 pm, Valentine’s Day cookies are on the menu during Adult Crafts.

Decorate delicious cookies with royal icing for Valentine’s Day. The event is for adults and teens ages 12 and up. Adult Crafts is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library, and all materials are provided while supplies last.

Visit the Death Cafe at the library on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 pm. The press release says that at a Death Cafe, “people drink tea, eat cake, and discuss death.” The release says the library aims to increase awareness surrounding death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives. The event is moderated by Heather Massey of Cape Cod Death Cafe.