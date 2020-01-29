Court report: Jan. 10 – Jan. 27

Jan. 10, 2020

Robert Boxley, Scottsboro, Ala.; DOB 1/22/97, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: pretrial probation for four months, must pay $50 restitution; trespassing: pretrial probation for four months; defacing property: pretrial probation for four months.

Jan. 16, 2020

Leah Fraumeni, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; failure to stop/yield: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

William August Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/13/98, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop for police: guilty, must pay $100 fine; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, filed; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to wear seat belt: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for 18 months, must enter/complete recovery Champions Program and remain alcohol free with screens; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jan. 21, 2020

Russell D. Beaudoin, Edgartown; DOB 11/7/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without finding for 18 months, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program and pay a state fee of $250, $250 HIF, $50 VW and $65 PSF with a loss of license for 45 days; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Jan. 23, 2020

Fabian N. Alexander, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/9/78, operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Janessa P. Ampy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/3/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: not responsible.

Joseph W. Daniels, Woodsville, N.H.; DOB 11/18/87, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Johnny L. Hoffman, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/6/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: not responsible.

Benjamin Runner, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/5/82, failure to stop for police: guilty, must pay $100 fine; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-drugs: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW and enter Brains at Risk program and remain drug free with screens and counseling; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unsecured/uncovered load: not responsible; possession of a firearm without the FID card: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Paul Seguin, Norwell; DOB 6/23/67, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: continued without finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program and pay a state fee of $250, $250 HIF, $50 VW and $65 PSF with a loss of license for 45 days; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Jan. 24, 2020

Ellias A. Ingraham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/3/80, assault and battery: guilty — one year in the house of correction suspended, probation for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Megan Louise Maynard, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/1/84, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW with counseling until discharged; malicious destruction of property over $1,200: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Marissa C. Ramos, Edgartown; DOB 9/9/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

John Christopher Tobin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/22/75, wanton destruction of property under $1,200: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $674 restitution and send a letter of apology to the victim, VW waived; breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during nighttime to commit a felony: guilty, one year probation, VW waived; larceny under $1,200: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Caio Vasconcellos, Edgartown; DOB 5/28/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jan. 27, 2020

David Curtis, South Dartmouth; DOB 8/21/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 OUI, and $65 PSF and have 14 days inpatient care with aftercare; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Hamilton M. Walker, Tisbury; DOB 6/24/97, breaking and entering a building for misdemeanor: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; wanton destruction of property under $1,200: guilty, probation for one year with the same terms and concurrent with count 1; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.