Cribbage results

On Jan. 22 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Twenty-seven players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk (a win greater than 30 points).

The results: First was Frank Kuszewski, Oak Bluffs, with a 12/5 plus 95 card; second was Roy Scheffer, Edgartown, with a 12/5 plus 80 card; third was Jack Silvia with a 11/5 plus 90 card; Fourth was Mary Alice Russell, Vineyard Haven, with a 11/5 plus 61 card; fifth was Dan BenDavid with a 10/5 plus 84 card; sixth was M.C. LaMarre, Oak Bluffs, with a 9/4 plus 12 card.

The group as a whole had 11 skunks, and only three 24-point hands were awarded, which meant a big payout.

Our next tournament will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come by and check us out.