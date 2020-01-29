Falmouth skates past Vineyard girls, 4-1

Ava BenDavid scored five minutes into the game to give the Vineyarder girls hockey team an early lead against Falmouth, but the host Clippers fought back with two goals in the first period, one in the second, and an empty-netter in the third to skate away with a 4-1 Cape and Islands League win, Saturday at Falmouth Arena.

The Vineyarders came out strong, using an aggressive forecheck to force a Falmouth turnover, and BenDavid pounced to light the lamp for a 1-0 lead.

After the Clippers rallied to take the lead before the intermission, they came out flying in the second period, but Vineyard goalie Sarah Hartenstine withstood the barrage, allowing just one puck into the twine the rest of the way.

The Vineyarders (1-5-2 C&I, 3-8-2 overall) played a stellar third period, but couldn’t claim another goal.

After hitting the road for three more games, the Vineyarders host Latin/Fontbonne Academy on Feb. 8 at 12:30 pm.