Juanita Z. DuBose, 85, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.



Juanita received her master’s degree in nursing from New York University, New York, N.Y., and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Rutgers State University, Newark, N.J. She was a nurse manager at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, a nurse manager at the Veterans Administration Hospital in East Orange, N.J., served as a staff nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and as a nurse manager at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.



Prior to her career in nursing, she was an EEG technician at Massachusetts General in Boston. She wrote several articles for medical journals, and authored a book titled “Neurophysiologic Testing EEG.”



She was a beloved mother, and will be missed every day.

Juanita leaves behind her husband, Tilmon L. DuBose; her daughter, Tracy L. DuBose; her son, Tilmon L. DuBose III; her sister, Curt Gates; her nieces, Gina Gates, Vickie Gates, Leslie Gates, and Kim Gates: and her nephew, Norman Gates. Her mother, Lillie Pearl Payton, and her father, Wallace Zeigler, predeceased her.



The family wish not to have any service or donations at this time.