MV Center for Living Memory Café

Memory cafés have sprung up all over the country, and offer people with memory challenges and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment. The Memory Café at the Center for Living is open on a drop-in basis, with no preregistration required. However, a phone call is encouraged before the first visit to make sure the participants understand the purpose and guidelines of the program. There is no fee for participation, and all are welcome. The idea of a memory café is to share the commitment of offering hospitality, interesting and engaging programs, and information about dementia and other services available to families. At a memory café gathering, there is no worry about the social stigma that is often associated with dementia. Memory cafés are an important component of the vision of creating dementia-friendly areas where people living with dementia can continue to find meaning and purpose in their daily lives despite

experiencing memory loss and other cognitive challenges. The goal is for individuals with

dementia to live well and develop friendships and connections in a community that understands and supports them and their care partners.

Call MV Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information, and join us on Thursday!