Presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Culinary Arts and Music Departments

Located at the Culinary Arts Dining Room

Thursday, Feb. 13

Music at 11 am

Lunch served promptly at 11:30 am

Menu

Salad

Chicken Cupid – Breaded Cutlet Asparagus and Crabmeat with Sauce Charon

Raspberry Pavlova

Always delicious!

$12

Reservations are a must! Call 508-939-9440.