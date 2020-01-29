Third Woods Hole slip will be unusable for a month

The Steamship Authority announced Tuesday it would close down Slip 3 in Woods Hole from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21, leaving only one usable slip at the terminal. Slip 3 will be used by contractor Jay Cashman Inc to demobilize equipment and to drive mooring pilings.

Because of the slip loss, the SSA indicated the following scheduling additions and changes will result staring Jan. 30:



The first trip for the MV Katama will depart Vineyard Haven at 5:30 am and arrive in Woods Hole at 6:15 am. Previously the first scheduled trip for the vessel was 6:30 am. The MV Nantucket will provide an additional 9:30 pm departure from Vineyard Haven Jan. 30, Saturday, Feb. 1, Feb. 7, and Feb. 8. Those dates are Fridays and Saturdays when the vessel wasn’t previously scheduled to cross.



“All scheduled trips on board the M/V Katama could be up to 10 minutes late due to slip availability,” a release states.