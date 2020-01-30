MV Bank seeks grant applicants

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation is awarding its first-ever Community Impact Grants with awards totaling $5,000. Members of the community can nominate a nonprofit that has had particular impact in the community over the past year. Nominations will be accepted now through Feb.14. Following the nominations, the community will vote on the nominees.

The community-voting period from Feb. 18 through March 10. The link for both nominations and voting is available at mvbank.com and on the bank’s Facebook page. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

Nominations consist of a 500-word essay explaining the extraordinary impact its organization has made to the local community in the past year and may be accompanied by a video. Two recipients will be picked — one in Falmouth and one on the Island, with each receiving $2,500.