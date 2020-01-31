Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Buy your Valentine a new home

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

Sure, everything is getting more expensive, so why not buy your loved one a house to cherish forever? Most likely this will be a second home or vacation home. Imagine coming to the Vineyard and driving up to a new (surprise!) home wrapped with a heart and ribbon. And it certainly should be brand new. Who would give their Valentine a used gift?

As the availability of previously owned homes is in decline, an increase in new home construction is evident. With building lots starting at $300,000 and construction costs at a minimum $350 per square foot, a reasonably sized home of 2,000 square feet starts at one million dollars.

Wanting to be realistic, the new homes I selected this week are under two million dollars. There were a few aspects of homes that came up in this search that surprised me and I had not noticed before: They are all over 2,000 square feet, larger than average for overall market; have at least one bathroom per bedroom; a minimum three bedrooms, although most have more. I certainly appreciate historic homes and possibly prefer them, yet nothing compares to the blast to all your senses of walking into a just-completed home.

65 Columbian Avenue is a colonial-style home less than 1.5 miles from downtown Oak Bluffs, moments from access to the Lagoon and easy access to all that the Island has to offer. There are two master suites, one on each level, and a third bedroom that shares a bath with a second floor den/family room and the basement is designed with future finishing in mind. This is a custom built, year-round home waiting for your family to take ownership and enjoy it.

6 Rogers Way is near completion. Walk to Circuit Avenue, the Campground, restaurants, and Oak Bluffs Harbor from this very convenient location. Central air, hardwood floors throughout and not a carpet in sight. Full basement ready for your imagination. With easy access to all Island towns, minutes to Eastville Beach, and town landing off Shirley Avenue and minutes to the library, this is a great location for year round living, summer vacation and/or weekly rentals!

3 Twenty-Second Street is a brand new custom built home surrounded by Caroline Tuthill Preserve. This home is just completed and constructed with superb craftsmanship, top quality materials, and contemporary styling. A finished lower level with family/game room and more complete this terrific home. Preserve has miles of trails to explore and water access for boating and clamming on Sengekontacket Pond is just down the road.

55 Worcester Avenue in addition to being brand new is a walk-to-water home. The custom kitchen will have quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and rustic beams. There is second living area with built-in bookcases. There’s a shiplap-clad entrance hallway with a half bath. There are full size windows in part of the full basement and home includes central air conditioning. A short walk to the end of the road and you’ll be at the beach on the Lagoon — great for swimming and boating.

5 John Wesley Park is contains a newly finished, custom built home perfect for a nodern, East Chop experience. The property is walking distance to East Chop beach and gives you the ease of spending time downtown and on the harbor, while residing just moments away in this coveted neighborhood. The gourmet kitchen has Thermidor and Bosch appliances, granite countertops, and a center island with seating that flows easily to the dining room with dramatic coffered ceilings. Finally, there is a full finished lower level that provides even more living space, and walkout access to the stone patio that is the perfect summer headquarters for grilling.

70 Curtis Lane is a contemporary Craftsman Style Cape adjacent to Edgartown Golf Club, with second story views toward Cow Bay and Vineyard Sound. High-end finishes throughout including oak hardwood floors, Carrera marble counters in kitchen and bathrooms, architectural moldings, luxury fixtures, and top of the line appliances. Floor plan features an open first floor with a first floor bedroom. This is a rare new construction option located within Edgartown Village.

