Tisbury awarded for ‘outstanding’ town report

The Town of Tisbury — specifically executive assistant Alexandra Kral — took home a first place award from the Massachusetts Municipal Association for its 2018 annual report.

Town administrator Jay Grande told The Times the town is proud of the achievement. Selectman Jim Rogers Kral deserves special recognition for quarterbacking the assembly and design of the report. Rogers said Kral follows in the footsteps of former executive assistant Asa Jones, who helped bring home similar wins for the town in the past.

“I am pleased that the Town of Tisbury received the first place award for outstanding town annual report from the Massachusetts Municipal Association in the category for communities with a population of less than 5,000,” Grande emailed. “The award is based on criteria that includes visual appeal; material arrangement; presentation of statistics and data; summary of the year’s achievements; evidence of local planning for the future; and the report’s practical utility. We appreciate the efforts of our executive assistant, Alex Kral, in compiling the report and for the contribution from all our town departments, boards, and committees who contributed to the content of the report which made it stand out.”