The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse offers a new theater class: Acting 101. The class is open to adults of all ages, and beginners are welcome.

Led by the playhouse’s artistic director, MJ Bruder Munafo, and guest actors, the classes will be held Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 pm; session one is Feb. 6, 13, and 20, and session two will be March 5, 12, and 19. Participants can join at any time.

For more information and to preregister online, visit mvplayhouse.org.