Aquinnah: Stay well

Welcome to Julia Matejcek, the new library associate at the Aquinnah library. Stop in and say “Hi!” if you haven’t already. Julia was kind enough to let me know that tonight, Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5 pm, the library is hosting a kids’ movie night with snacks. This is a fun, family-friendly event that is open to all. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Thursday, Feb. 13, come by anytime between 2 and 7 pm to make a pop-up Valentine’s card. The next book group will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 pm, to discuss the book “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks. The library has extra copies on hand, available for checkout. The library will be collaborating with the M.V. Vegan Society to host a healthy food giveaway on Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 pm. Come and fill a bag with fresh fruits and veggies.

At Pathways this weekend, they are all about the music. Friday, Feb. 7, is “Music Night” with Tristan Israel, Nancy Jephcote, Paul Thurlow, and Jim Orr. On Saturday, rock out on “Rock Night” with Peegee, featuring Aquinnah native Farley Glavin and friends; Bloodmobile, with Salvadore MacNamara and friends; and Neil Howl. Tuesday is of course “Writing and Poetry Night,” featuring the Cleaveland House Poets. Next Thursday there will be another Ocean Film Night at Pathways. All events begin at 7 pm and are free and open to the public.

There has been a plague going around the Island schools; children have been sick with fever, coughing, aches, and in some cases, vomiting. Some families have been passing around the illness among themselves for weeks now. Many children have been out of school for up to a week. Remember if your child has a fever or vomiting, to keep them home for 24 hours after it passes. Wash your hands, wash the bedding, and do whatever homeopathic remedies and Western medicine combination that works for you. While there have been several confirmed cases of the flu on the Island, there have been no cases of coronavirus, so that’s the good news. I hope all the seventh graders at the West Tisbury School are well enough to attend their ski trip next week.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is looking for more recovery coaches. A recovery coach is a trained professional who guides and supports an individual in the recovery process (from alcohol and/or drugs) and helps to prevent relapse. Coaches act as a combination counselor, sponsor, friend, and mentor to help patients develop goals, locate resources, and learn the skills necessary to live a sober and productive life. There will be an upcoming Recovery Coach Academy training later in February. Go to the website at mvcommunityservices.org for information on dates and times. This is rich and rewarding work, if you are so inclined.

Welcome back to Juli Vanderhoop, who just spent 10 days in Panama and Miami. She said she had a great time, and that it was wonderful to get away. Based on the pictures and video that I saw, it looked pretty good. Wunotuway Vanderhoop turned 3 years old earlier this week. Good luck to her parents as she enters the most challenging time of early childhood (for parents). I mean … Happy Birthday, and I hope a good time was had by all. Wunotuway does have an older sister, so I’m sure her parents do have some tricks up their sleeves.