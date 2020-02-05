Chilmark: The Yard is taking summer internships

You missed the “booty-shakin’ extravaganza,” according to Mary Ambulos; she was actually referring to the Super Bowl halftime show, not Saturday’s fundraiser for the Chilmark School PTO. I hope everyone had a blast. Though Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, seeing many surfers heading to the beach on Sunday could be our own local predictor.

In case you’re trying to keep up on the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched a new website that provides up-to-date information on the status of 2019’s Coronavirus: bit.ly/CoronavirusNews.

Chilmark Community Church hosts Thursday Strings from 10-11am; it’s a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

The Congregational Church of West Tisbury hosts a Wednesday community supper at 5:30 pm, free. All are welcome to bring a side dish to share or not. More info at wtcongregationalchurch.org or 508-221-0314.

The Chilmark library hosts Rob Hannemann, chair of the Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee (a group comprised of representatives from all the towns’ energy committees), speaking about the vision of the Vineyard becoming a 100 Percent Renewable Energy Island by 2040 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5 pm. Artist Ksenia Meleshko’s painting exhibit, “Brave Light” is up through the month. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Irene’s Afterschool Craft continues on Wednesdays at 3:30. For more info, call 508-645-3360 or go to chilmarklibrary.org. Follow our library on Facebook.

Pathways Arts Friday, Feb. 7, musical lineup includes Tristan Israel with Nancy Jephcote and Paul Thurlow, plus Jim Orr. On Saturday, Feb. 8, three rock bands including Bloodmobile, Peegee, and Neil Howl, perform. The Collage Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 8, with Gimili Gita Glavin will run from 12:30 to 2:30pm. On Tuesday Feb. 11 the Writing and Poetry Series hosts readings by the Cleaveland House Poets. On Thursday, Feb. 13, it’s an Ocean Film Night. The February Art exhibit includes paintings by Basia Jaworska and Shavanae Anderson, collage by Suesan Stovall, and ceramics by Chioke Morais. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org. Stop by to see the art exhibit, write, enjoy your lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Can you help keep a Vineyard kid in our community? Please know the second annual Foster Parent Recruitment event is happening on leap year, Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 am to 2 pm. It will be an informative and casual get-together with take-home information packets, applications also available. If you’d like to speak to someone about the event, please contact Department of Children and Families Social Worker (DCF) Chris Russo, 508-760-0275, and be sure to let local foster parent Elexis Wildanger know that you’re planning to come so they can prepare enough packets; please call or text 508-326-1155. The event will be held in Oak Bluffs. We are particularly fortunate that the necessary DCF training will be offered on-Island. Any questions or interest are welcome. Please share.

The Yard has extended its application deadline for summer internships to Feb. 15. It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in focusing on the administrative and production operations of a nonprofit arts organization, all while taking dance classes and participating in creative opportunities; let them know. To submit an application, one must participate in the Thursday, Feb. 6, noon info webinar; register by email to clairepage@dancetheyard.org. Learn more at bit.ly/YardInternships.

Island Housing Trust applications for six new homes on Greenwood Avenue in V.H. are due by 5 pm on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14. Information at bit.ly/VA housing.

Do you have a Chilmark Chocolate story to share? We’ll be sharing a couple of stories soon. Please email your story to onisland@mvtimes.com.

Have a great week.