‘Climate Solutions for the Vineyard’: Powering all transportation with electricity

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present the next event in the “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series. According to a press release, about 40 percent of carbon dioxide released in Massachusetts comes from transportation — moving people and goods from place to place, using energy from fossil fuels. Our governor has pledged to cut emissions to get to net zero by 2050, which requires all-renewable electric power for transportation. How can we get there? This talk shows the way, using electricity for cars and buses, light and heavy trucks, ferries, boats, construction vehicles, and even airplanes. Your guides are three members of a team developing an energy plan for the Island: Edgartown consultant Tom Soldini, Vineyard Power general manager Erik Peckar, and Edgartown energy committee chair Alan Strahler. This event is free and open to the public.

“Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” is a monthly series intended to help the Island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis. This series is presented by the Island Climate Action Network.