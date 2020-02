Join wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages at the West Tisbury library on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3:30 pm to celebrate the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter. There will be a reading, followed by games, activities, and puzzles that test your knowledge of J.K. Rowling’s incredible series. The sorting hat will decide which house you are in, then create your own magic spells, and enjoy snacks inspired by everyone’s favorite magic book series. Free and open to the public.