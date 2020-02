The Martha’s Vineyard Museum welcomes the public to an exhibit opening dedicated to Emma Chambers Maitland, an African American singer, dancer, boxer, nurse, and icon. The exhibition opening is Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 pm, and will feature pictures and memorabilia of Maitland’s life that provide a glimpse into her journey from Virginia all the way to Martha’s Vineyard during the latter part of her life. This event is free and open to the public.