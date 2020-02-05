By Susan Thompson

It’s quiet out here in February

The light on the water is glassy

Smooth as a mirror

Listen intently

You can hear the hum of a faraway boat

But there is no sign of it

Just a line where the sea meets the sky

You are left with the glassy, smooth surface

Your reflection barely visible

It’s quiet out here in February

Susan Thompson lives in Oak Bluffs, and enjoys reading and writing poetry, particularly in the off-season when the Island is quiet.

