By Susan Thompson
It’s quiet out here in February
The light on the water is glassy
Smooth as a mirror
Listen intently
You can hear the hum of a faraway boat
But there is no sign of it
Just a line where the sea meets the sky
You are left with the glassy, smooth surface
Your reflection barely visible
It’s quiet out here in February
Susan Thompson lives in Oak Bluffs, and enjoys reading and writing poetry, particularly in the off-season when the Island is quiet.
