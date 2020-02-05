Robert E. Stafursky, 35, of Lowell, and formerly of Oak Bluffs, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2020. Rob was the son of Margaret A. Stafursky and the late William Stafursky, and the fiancé of Sheila McDonald.

Rob’s memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 am, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, in Oak Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.V. Community Services, Attn: Veterans’ Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.