Science and Engineering Fair this weekend

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School announces the 21st annual Science and Engineering Fair on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, in the MVRHS cafeteria. It’s organized by science teacher Jason Neago, according to a press release, and more than 50 students will present their investigative and engineering projects to the fair’s 20 judges between 3 and 6 pm on Feb. 7. The fair will be open to the public on Feb. 8 from 10 am to 12 pm for viewing the science and engineering projects. Additionally, students from the school’s Navigator Program will host engineering challenges throughout the public display period. The event will culminate with the presentation of the fair’s awards at 12 pm on Saturday.