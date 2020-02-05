Vineyard Haven library offers new Creative Station

Do you want to sharpen your skills in design, video editing, or photography? Are you a small business owner or self-employed artist? Save money on expensive software and use Adobe Creative Cloud suite at the Vineyard Haven Public Library for free. According to a press release, the Vineyard Haven library’s Creative Station is located on the lower level of the library, and is a self-directed learning space. Library customers can save money on Adobe subscription prices and get free access to Adobe’s popular apps and services for video, design, photography, and web design. The free software includes Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premier Pro, After Effects, and Lightroom.

Beginners to Adobe Creative Cloud can view Adobe workbooks in the library to get acquainted with the software, the release says. Library customers can also use their Vineyard Haven library card to take free online Adobe courses through Universal Class.

Call the reference desk at 508-696-4210 or email vhpl_questions@clamsnet.org to reserve a time slot. Reservations can be made up to one week ahead of time. A library card may be required.