Island receives $54,000 in climate change funding

Island towns have received $54,000 in state grants to use in developing an Island-wide adaptive strategy to combat climate change, according to a press release from the Baker-Polito administration.

Overall, $11.6 million in grants were provided to municipalities throughout the commonwealth through the Municipal Vulnerability Program (MVP).

The MVP grant program provides communities with funding and technical support to identify the growing issues of climate change and sea level rise, and develop strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change as a whole.

“Our administration is committed to working with local communities to build long-term resilience for critical infrastructure and ensure they have the resources they need to prepare for the challenge of climate change,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release.

West Tisbury emergency management director Russell Hartensteine thanked the administration for the additional funding, and gave kudos to everyone involved in the fight against climate change here on the Vineyard.

“This entire process going back three years shows that we can really work together to accomplish great things,” Hartensteine said. “Almost every town is doing their part and working on a climate action committee, so I am excited to see what we can achieve in the future.”