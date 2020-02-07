SSA cancels some ferries

With a high wind warning in effect, the Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory for Friday between 2 and 10 pm.

The following trips on FRIDAY 02/07/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 6:15 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V NANTUCKET 7:15 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7:30 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA'S VINEYARD 8:30 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole M/V NANTUCKET 9:30 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole M/V NANTUCKET 8:30 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven M/V MARTHA'S VINEYARD 9:45 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367