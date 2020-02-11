Boys basketball holds off Nauset at home, 73-69

The MVRHS boys basketball team had their hands full against the visiting Nauset Warriors on Tuesday before nailing down a four-point win before a spirited Senior Day crowd. The boys, now nine and seven on the season, need just one win in their remaining four games to qualify for state tournament play.

The game was nip-and-tuck all the way and was not settled until captain Jarad Regan sank four free throws in the final 17 seconds to stem a late Warrior charge. Jared had 24 points on the night while Nico DePaula and Aidan Araujo added 15 and 13 respectively. Liam O’hara led the Warriors with 21 points.

The boys are back in action Wednesday at home against Sandwich High School at 4:30 pm.

Check back for a longer version of this story in the online and print editions of The Times. — Ed.