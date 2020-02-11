West Tisbury library gets new director

Alexandra Pratt has been selected to be the new director at the West Tisbury library.

Pratt is taking over the position from longtime director Beth Kramer, who will be retiring in April. For the past four years, Pratt served as a circulation assistant and she’s served as children’s librarian since last summer.

Pratt has lived on the Island for the past 10 years and currently lives in West Tisbury. In that time she has worked at other Island libraries. She also holds a master’s in library and information science from Syracuse University and a bachelor of arts from Smith College. Pratt is also an active member of the community, being involved with the Houses of Grace shelters and is a Friends of Family Planning board member.

“Alexandra radiates warmth, exuberance, and positivity. She has a strong commitment to intellectual freedom, libraries, and the Island community, as well as an energetic outlook toward the library’s future,” a press release from the library states.

The library is also planning a meet and greet with Pratt in the upcoming weeks.

“I feel very fortunate,” Pratt told West Tisbury selectmen at a Feb. 5 meeting. “I love working there. Every day is just an absolute delight and I’m so excited to work with the wonderful team there and with all of you in the town.”