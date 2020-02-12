Luncheon talks at M.V. Museum

So, it’s February and it’s cold. When the sun isn’t shining, it can be a bit dreary. What sounds more enticing then than choosing among a selection of soups and sandwiches from the museum’s First Light Café, and sitting down with a group of like-minded folks who have come to hear one of the museum’s luncheon speakers this month?

“What motivated us to start the series was a desire to share our beautiful space with the community,” says Phil Wallis, the museum’s executive director. Katy Fuller, director of operations and business development added, “This time of year we get a lot of traffic for evening programs, and obviously school groups visiting during the day, but otherwise, it’s quieter. We wanted to bring more people in during the day who may be looking for something to do during these more desolate months on the Island.”

Although the most obvious audience is those who are retired and can come during the day, the museum decided to schedule the talks at noon so anyone who can extend their lunch hour a little could attend. Perhaps an approach to making this OK with the boss would be to invite them to come along with you as well.

Fuller hopes everyone will walk away from these events having learned a thing or two from the speaker. After all, she says, “It’s such a beautiful spot, you can’t not be inspired by looking out over the Lagoon and being next to the Fresnel lens. Hopefully people will have a positive experience, and want to return with friends and family to visit.”

The roster of Islanders talking about interesting topics includes Denys Wortman sharing about his father, Denys Wortman Sr., and his famous illustrations and robust life on the Island. On Feb. 19, Susan Klein talks about her life here, how she got into storytelling, and how she uses it in many aspects of her life. On Feb. 26, Susan Silk will finish off the month by speaking about her work with the League of Women Voters, specifically around the centennial of the passing of the 19th amendment, which occurs in 2020.

Fuller explains how the series was fashioned: “We were trying to think of those who had interesting stories to tell or projects they are currently involved with, but who don’t necessarily need slides or photographs to tell the story. Projecting images in the pavilion can be difficult, especially during the day. The speakers ultimately chose their topics, but we did make a few suggestions for ideas they could decide to use or not.”

Seems like February may not be such a good month to hibernate, since the citadel on the hill is calling us.

For details, go to mvmuseum.org/events.