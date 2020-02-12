MVB and its charitable foundation award $17,000 in grants, donations to nonprofits

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced that the Martha’s Vineyard Bank and the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation have awarded $17,000 in their fourth-quarter 2019 cycles to nonprofits on the Island and in the surrounding area.

According to a press release, the grants committee meets quarterly, and is committed to the betterment of the Martha’s Vineyard community in the areas of education, economic development, health and human services, culture, art and historic heritage, and community services.

The eight organizations chosen for this quarter provide vital services in these segments. They are Falmouth Education Foundation, Friends of MVY Radio, West Falmouth Library, the Helene Johnson and Dorothy West Foundation for Artists in Need, the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, Wings for Falmouth Families, Dukes County Sheriff’s Association, and Friends of Family Planning.

The next grant application deadline is Feb. 19, 2020, for the Q1 March meeting, and one may apply at mvbank.com.