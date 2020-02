Explore the Vineyard’s south shore adjacent to Squibnocket Beach on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 3 pm. The land is held by The Trustees of Reservations as a conservation restricted property. Trek along the beach and enjoy the views of this unique coastal environment. Be prepared for moderate hiking conditions, and dress appropriately for weather. Admission is $5 for Trustees members, and $10 for nonmembers. Send an email to shurley@thetrustees.org to reserve your spot.