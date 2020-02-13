Tournament window shrinks on boys hoops

1 of 5

Tournament qualification eluded the Vineyarder boys basketball team after they dropped a tough two-point home loss to the Sandwich Blue Knights Wednesday. The final score was 64-62.

Now sitting with a 9-8 record on the season, the boys have to win one of their last two games to qualify for tournament play.

The purple sharpshooters dominated the majority of the game, leading the Blue Knights 33-27 at the half. Vineyard senior Jared Regan had the hot hand of the game finishing with 20 points (four makes from beyond the arc), nine rebounds, and one steal. Junior Mike Trusty had 12 points, six of which were key makes in the final quarter, and five steals. Senior Aiden Arujo was right behind with 11 points and five rebounds.

Despite a three-point lead, the Vineyarders best-laid plans went awry heading into the final quarter.

Sandwich’s Chris Cronin walked off the court with 31 points and was helped by teammates J.P. Downes and Colby Leighton who had 10 points each.

Both teams got into foul trouble throughout the game. The Vineyarders finished with 19 fouls to the Blue Knight’s 15.

The boys now need a win at either Barnstable on Friday at 5 pm or at Wareham on Monday at 4 pm to clinch a tournament spot.