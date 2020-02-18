Daniel E. Sharkovitz, 68, of West Tisbury died on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Dan Sharkovitz leaves four children: Kristen Sharkovitz of Boston and her partner Andrew McCourt; Matthew Sharkovitz and his wife Vanessa Czarnecki of Vineyard Haven; Marina Sharkovitz of Edgartown and her partner Steve Correll; and Christopher Aring of West Tisbury; as well as sister Barbara Kuczmiec and her husband Stanley of Medway; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A graveside service is being planned on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 pm at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Barber Street, Medway, and a celebration of life will be held on-Island at a later date.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.