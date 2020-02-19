Academic honors

Dean’s list

Kyra Whalen of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Vermont.

Sarah Thomas of Edgartown, at Emmanuel College.

Ana Rosso of Edgartown, at Emmanuel College.

Patrick Perzanowski of Vineyard Haven, at Western New England University.

Anna Nitardy of Vineyard Haven, at Purchase College.

President’s list

Alley Taylor Estrella of West Tisbury, at Western New England University.



Student travel award

Olivia Jacobs of Vineyard Haven has been named a recipient of a Hamilton College Class of 1979 Student Travel Award. Established by the alumni of Hamilton’s Class of 1979, the award offers financial assistance to outstanding students who seek to broaden their educational experience beyond the Hamilton College campus.