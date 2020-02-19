Boys hoops qualify for postseason play

After beating Barnstable on Friday 65-59, the Vineyard boys basketball team fell to Wareham on Monday, finishing the season at 10-9, but qualifying for postseason play. The boys now await results from other teams to see where they’ll be seeded for the playoffs.

Head Coach Mike Joyce told The Times that depending on results from other schools, the Vineyarders could be seeded anywhere from 8 to 14 in the postseason tournament.

Tournament qualification eluded the Vineyarder boys basketball team after they dropped a tough two-point home loss to the Sandwich Blue Knights on Feb. 12. The final score was 64-62.

But the team rebounded with an exciting win against Barnstable on Friday. The boys fell in a tough one-point loss to Wareham high school on Monday, 66-65.

Senior Jared Regan was the big scorer in Friday’s win against Barnstable, dropping 17 points, followed closely by Mike Trusty, who had 13. The Vineyard came out swinging in the first quarter, topping Barnstable 26-14, which proved to be the game’s decider in the end.