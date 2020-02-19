Cribbage Results

On Feb. 12, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

Twenty-eight players competed in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk.(A win greater than 30 points).

The results were as follows: First place, Kate Medeiros, Oak Bluffs, with a 12/5 plus 116 card; Second, Angie Fisher, Vineyard Haven, with a 12/5 plus 99 card; third, Bob Lehman, with a 10/5 plus 49 card, Fourth, Peter Eident, Edgartown, with a 9/4 plus 66 card; Fifth, Richard Combra, with a 9/4 plus 87 card; Sixth, Fran Kuszewski, Edgartown, with a 9/4 plus 85 card, and seventh place was Bill Russell, Vineyard Haven, with a 9/4 plus 57. The group as a whole had 14 skunks, and five 24 point hands were awarded.

The next tournament will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come by and check us out!