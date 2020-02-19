You’re doing a crossword.

I’m working on a puzzle.

Do you love me enough?

What’s the missing word?

Do I love you enough?

Where’s the missing piece?

Yesterday I was cross with you.

You weren’t paying enough attention.

You were cross with me.

I wasn’t paying enough attention.

Our words crossed.

Where are the missing pieces?

What are the missing words?

Yet last night we fit together like words in a crossword.

Pieces of a puzzle.

Lloyd Schwartz (from “Little Kisses,” University of Chicago Press, 2017)

Lloyd Schwartz is the Poet Laureate of Somerville, Mass. He will be reading his poems at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on March 31.

Welcome back to the Poet’s Corner. Please submit your original poetry to ldroosevelt@gmail.com. February’s theme is love.