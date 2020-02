During the winter break, kids can learn how to cook at the FARM Institute. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, they can try making diner food with a local and modern twist, including beef or veggie burgers, sweet potato fries, and root beer floats with homemade ice cream. The class is from 10 am to 12 pm. The cost is $24 for Trustees members and $30 for nonmembers, but there is a discount for signing up for three days of classes. Preregister by calling 508-627-7007.