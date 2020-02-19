Nonprofit Collaborative hires new executive director

The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative (MVNC) has hired a new executive director, Jackie Friedman, to take the place of longtime executive director Peter Temple, who retired in December.

According to a press release, the MVNC advocates for the Vineyard’s nonprofit community, provides a range of programs to strengthen nonprofit leadership and operations, and promotes collaboration among organizations to provide more efficient and comprehensives services.

“We are extremely fortunate to have found someone of Jackie’s ability to both continue

the good work MVNC has done over the past 15 years and help us be even more

effective in creating value for the Island’s nonprofit community,” said board chair

Gerald Jones in the release. “We are greatly impressed with the strategic and project management, creative problem-solving, and interpersonal skills she brings to the job.”

The press release states that Friedman brings relevant experience in hospitals, government, and the private sector to her new job as executive director.

She also currently serves as chair of the Vineyard Montessori School board of directors, and on the Family Center advisory committee.

“Establishing full-time residence on the Vineyard, settling in to this job, and committing

myself to supporting and strengthening Vineyard nonprofits and the community at large

is the fulfillment of a dream I have held since first coming to the Island 20 years ago as

a summer restaurant worker,” Friedman said in the release.