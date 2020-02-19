Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 10 – 14, 2020

AQUINNAH

Feb. 11, Kenneth Libertoff and Karen L. Harrington sold a one-half undivided interest in 411 Lighthouse Road to Robert J. Ivry, Judith B. Ivry, William H. Ivry, and Richard I. Ivry for $285,000.

Feb. 14, F. Ryan Malonson and Bettina Washington sold 21 Lobsterville Road to Randy S. Jardin for $467,000.

EDGARTOWN

Feb. 12, Susan A. Plaine sold 24 Manaca Hill Road to Christopher A. Kielb for $1,700,000.

Feb. 12, John E. Waldron and Amanda J. Waldron sold 9 Pierce Lane to John H. Reilly, a.k.a. John H. Reilly III, a.k.a. John Henry Reilly III, and Mary Reilly, a.k.a. Mary Sheehy Reilly for $9,000,000.

Feb. 13, Andrew P. Houlahan, individually and as Trustee of Blue Bird 6 Realty Trust, Red Bull 7 Realty Trust, and Green Field 8 Realty, Trust sold 22 Bayside South to John E. Waldron and Amanda J. Waldron for $11,250,000.

Feb. 14, Karyn Franzen sold 31 Vickers St. to Lisa Carney Flathers and Scott M. Flathers for $1,225,000.

Feb. 14, Scott M. Estill sold 9 Gerts Way to Otter Cove LLC for $900,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Feb. 10, Circuit Avenue 171 LLC sold 171 Circuit Ave. to Michael W. Kelleher for $608,000.

Feb. 14, Robert MacKay sold 9 North Meadow Lane to Wanda H. Jackson and Zachary Jackson Jr. for $760,000.

TISBURY

Feb. 12, Charles M. Vincent III and June R. Vincent, trustees of Tashmoo Realty Trust, sold 36 Vincents Way to Flits Mooring LLC for $621,000.

Feb. 12, Charles M. Vincent III and June R. Vincent, trustees of Vincent Realty Trust, sold 24 Vincent’s Way to Cynthia L. Cornwell for $770,000.

Feb. 14, Rachel Paletsky and Cristina Martino sold Lot 2, 127 Red Coat Hill, to John Gregory Martino for $185,000.