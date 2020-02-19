Tisbury: Fruit flies are really annoying

Heard on Main Street: Never buy a car you can’t push.

Fruit flies are really annoying. For some reason, the mandarin oranges had a lot of fruit flies. So I put them in the refrigerator. But I was still overwhelmed with fruit flies. My daughter suggested Good Housekeeping had a cure for fruit flies, and I found a help line. When I asked how to get rid of fruit flies, they said someone would be in touch. That turned out to be a bird veterinarian, who was a great help. He suggested several small bowls, each with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of dish detergent. I replied after 24 hours that no fruit flies were interested in that though they were still enjoying any standing coffee or fruit. I asked if this was common. He said no, they usually enjoy the vinegar and are trapped by the detergent. Then he said to add a teaspoon of honey. After another month, I am finally clear of what seemed to be hordes of fruit flies. I still don’t know what started the assault.

Enjoy Bach: “Goldberg Variations” and Chopin: “Scherzo No. 2” played by Dr. Judy Merion this evening, Feb. 20, at the M.V. Hebrew Center at 6 pm. The $10 donation benefits MVHC.

“Acting 101 for Adults” is theater fun for adults of all ages at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Theater games, improv, scene studies, monologue, and performance skills led by director MJ Bruder Munafo and other theater folk. Cover all the basics in a low-key environment. Beginners welcome, $20, on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 8:30 pm.

Have you been to Monday Night at the Movies at the Playhouse? The $5 admission gets you some of the best movies ever produced. “How the West Was Won” with James Stewart and John Wayne will be shown Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 pm.

I lost a good friend this week when Ron Druett died in New Zealand. He was a maritime artist, an artist member of the American Society of Maritime Artists, who sold many paintings here. We met this wonderful man and his wife, author Joan Druett, when they came to the Island on a Fulbright-funded research trip to Europe and America about 30 years ago, resulting in many books. Joan wrote one of my favorites, “Petticoat Whalers: Whaling Wives at Sea, 1820-1920.” Ron produced not only the cover, but also the illustrations.

Vote in the primary early, next Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, the 28th. In Tisbury the polls will be open at the new fire station from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Vote at your convenience; what a novel idea.

Thanks to Kathy Ivory, I can tell you how to prove to the Registry of Motor Vehicles that you really do live where you say you live. I wonder why the old license insists your residence is in a P.O. Box. A number of people got certificates from towns with their residential address, but the registry wouldn’t accept this. Fortunately for those who have Eversource, the company prints the residential address on the back of the bill. And that works for DMV.

I understand the DMV will not accept a parent’s word that the teenager is living at home. But they will accept a statement from the parent saying the teenager is paying rent to live there. I am sure they’d never believe my claim to be a Tisbury voter, taxpayer, and resident in my home for nearly 40 years.

The YMCA invites you to join Healthy Agers and Michael Jacobs in a discussion of “Aging Gracefully: How May I Be Present in the Moment?” Michael says that as he ages he chooses to be less distracted with aches and pains, and more focused on how to stay healthy and appreciate every minute. Share how you feel about the aging process at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 5, in the Teen Center.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today jeweler and artist Laura Artru, and also to Tom Robinson and Benjamin Davey. Sunday belongs to Wendy Brophy and Anne Sylvester. We also send get-well wishes to Anne for a rapid recovery. Some very special people will begin another year on Tuesday, me for one. Happy birthday wishes to Judy Cronig and Robin Mathiesen.

Heard on Main Street: The best things in life are chocolate.