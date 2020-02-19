Vineyard runners have solid state meet performance

1 of 4

Led by a host of top 10 finishers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys indoor track team finished eighth statewide in Division 5 competition at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston Saturday.

The girls squad, headlined by senior captain Paige Pogue shattering her own personal record by two feet en route to a seventh-place finish in the shot put (32:11.5), finished 14th in D5 statewide.

Dash Christy was second in the 55m hurdles, followed closely by JoJo Bonneau in fourth, for the highest finish in state competition. Zack Utz ran seventh in the mile run. Christy qualified for All-States with his effort.

The girls and boys relay teams continued to build their quality performances. The Vineyarder girls 4×800 (Sydney Brown, Eloise Christy, Yayla DiChiara, and Adrienne Christy) turned on the burners for a second-place finish, qualifying for the All-States next Saturday. The girls 4×200 (Ciara Hoyt, Shantavia Wylly, Nicole Menton, and Annabelle Biggs) finished 14th. The boys relay teams took sixth place in the 4×200 (Bonneau, Christy, Braden Sayles, and Nick Peccarro) and 10th in the 4×800 (Jonathan Norton, Vito Aiello, Isaac Richards, and Utz).

Biggs took 11th place in the 300m run, just a second out of a top-five finish in the stiff statewide competition.

The All-State championships, which include all qualifying athletes, regardless of division, will be held next Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center, this year including Christy and the girls 4×800 relay team.

As the indoor season ends, the MVRHS track teams showed ample evidence of their depth, diversity, and individual talent that garnered the boys a Cape and Island League (C&I) championship and the girls a second-place C&I finish in their first league seasons.

A review of best event times posted in league competition this season shows that 24 MVRHS athletes set top-five finishes in C&I competition. Peter Burke set the best times in the mile and 100m, Dash Christy has the best league time in the 55m hurdles, and Annabelle Biggs set the C&I standard for the long jump. Other MVRHS athletes with glittery performances were Borja Tolay, Braden Sayles, Daniel Rivard, Vito Aiello, Isaac Richards, Micah Vought, Nicole Menton, Yala DiChiara, Eloise and Adrienne Christy, Maria Bellebuono, and Aubrey Holmes.

“Our league did really well in the States. The Nauset girls won the D4 state title, a D-Y high jumper did the same. We’re the smallest school in the league, the only D5 team. Our kids did so well this year. I’m really proud of them,” Coach Joe Schroeder said.