MVRHS icemen lose 3-1 to Newton South

The action stayed even in the second period, but after the hosts failed to convert on a man-advantage, Newton-South increased their lead to 3-0 with a late goal. Vineyard Freshman Liam Marek scored on an unassisted breakaway goal with 1:21 left in the game to avert a shutout. With the loss, the tournament-bound Vineyarders finished their season with a 11-7-2 record.

Coach Matt Mincone purposely scheduled likely top seed Hopkinton High School and the Newton South Lions to prepare his squad for the quality opponents they’ll face in the state tournament next week. “ They need to have a taste of playoff-level hockey,” Mincone said of his up and down team which dispatched state championship contender and lost to sub- .500 tems this season.

The Purple finished at 11-7-2 and will likely be a mid-level seed when the playoff schedule is released on Friday. “We’ll probably play next Thursday or Friday so we have a week to sharpen defense, goaltending and scoring touch,” Mincone said after Wednesday night’s loss.

“As I’ve said in the past, mitkes hurt. We made two or three yeateday and they scored on two of them,” Mincone said.

Each team scored once the rest of the way, including a third-period tally by freshman Liam Marek with assists from linemates Cam Geary and Nick Ben-David. That young line, with sophomore Geary and two freshman has been a bright spot in the second half of the season. Sophomore goalie Graham Stearns faced 21 shots.

The Senior Day contest featured a tribute to the team’s six seniors and their parents. Those seniors are: Logan Araujo, Kenny Hatt, Hoffman Hearn, Jackson Pachico, Jackie Pizzano and Colby Zarba.