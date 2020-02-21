Six positions up for election in Aquinnah

Aquinnah town elections take place on Wednesday, May 13, from 8 am to 8 pm, and there are currently six officials running unopposed for reelection to their positions.

As of now, selectman Juli Vanderhoop is running for another three-year term on the board.

James Wallen and Thomas Murphy are running for additional three-year terms on the Aquinnah planning board. Sarah Saltonstall is running for reelection to a three-year term on the board of health. Marjorie Spitz seeks reelection to a three-year term on the library board of trustees. Gabriella Camilleri is also running for another three-year term as town clerk.

Elections will take place at the Aquinnah town hall at 955 State Road.