Boys Hockey readies for playoffs

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity hockey team will play Somerset Berkley Regional High School on Feb 28 at 6:00 pm at the John Gallo Ice rink in Bourne in the opening round of the Division 3 South Sectional playoffs.

The Vineyarders received a 12th seed in the 16-team field by virtue of their 11-7-2 season record. Somerset Berkley is the fifth seed by virtue of their 16-4 season record. Both teams received a bye in the opening play-in round which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

If the Vineyarders beat Somerset-Berkley, they will face the winner of sixth-seed Dartmouth versus 13th-seed Rockland in the second round. Rockland and Dartmouth face off at 8 pm Friday after the MVRHS and Somerset-Berkley tilt at Gallo.

Hopkinton (19-1) is the top seed. The next five seeds won 16 and the remainder of the teams won 10, 11, or 12 games in a tightly-bunched field.