Come and get it at the Meat Ball

The sixth annual Meat Ball hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society celebrated the variety of delicious local fare grown by Island farmers and prepared by talented artisan cooks.

This year’s event featured food prepared by Chef Jefferson Monroe, owner and founder of the Good Farm, and a killer performance by the Space Invaders.

Many Island farmers also donated food, and the community and members of the Ag Society donated their time to make the event possible

Admission to the event was $20 for adults, and $10 for kids ages five and up, with kids younger than five getting in for free.

This year’s ball put an Indian spin on the menu, with spicy curries and delicious noodle dishes as well.

Hundreds of meat lovers came out for the celebration and party, but there were plenty of people enjoying the vegetarian dishes as well, such as spicy Thai green vegetable curry over soft and warm basmati rice, featuring fresh greens from Island Grown Initiatives’ Thimble Farm. The red lentil dal was also a big hit with meat eaters and vegans alike.

Goat curry made with goat from the Good Farm and Japanese beef curry made with Grey Barn beef highlighted the incredible livestock on Martha’s Vineyard

One addition to the event this year was a raffle for various Island meats. You could buy raffle tickets for $2 each or three for $5. Some of the prizes included Island chicken, lamb, duck, venison stew meat, and almost 6 pounds of beef short ribs.

A backyard barbecue prize package was also available containing beef patties, Italian sausage, and boneless pork ribs.

After people filled their plates many times over and made their way into the gathering room, the Space Invaders immediately kicked off the night with some of their originals, and did several covers.

Kids danced in their colorful outfits and showed off their hula-hooping skills, while couples and friends boogied down to some lively tunes.

Ag Society vice president Julie Scott stood behind a food table dishing out yummy Thai noodles with chopped chives and a nice kick. Scott is behind organizing the event, and she said one of her favorite things about the annual Meat Ball is how it brings people together.

“We just love showcasing all the amazing local meat and bringing people together to laugh, dance, eat, and enjoy themselves,” Scott said.

As more folks filtered into the main dining area and onto the dance floor, there were even some leftovers to pack up, despite the massive turnout.

The party wrapped up around 10 pm, and everyone left with full bellies and covers of the Ramones stuck in their head.

All in all, the event featured a great variety of musical talent and some of the Island’s freshest meat and produce.